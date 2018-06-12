Solly shakes off disaster to step up

But instead of throwing in the towel, the father of two picked himself up and looked elsewhere to rebuild his life.

Mahlangu turned to the trade skills he acquired at college to build his future as a master welder and glass fitter.

"To raise funding for tools, I opened a makeshift roadside restaurant, selling open-fire cooked meals. My clients were mainly taxi drivers, construction workers and teachers. I saved enough money to even buy a piece of land to open my first workshop," Mahlangu said.

This is how the thriving Solly's Glass Fitting and Steel Works was born. The workshop, which employs three people from the village, produces and fits steel gates, burglar doors and windows as well as steel fencing for a wide market including public schools and business establishments.