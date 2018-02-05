Petrol prices will drop by 30c a litre on Wednesday‚ taking the Gauteng price of 93 octane to R13.90 a litre‚ the Department of Energy announced at the weekend.

South African retail petrol prices and wholesale diesel prices are set by a government department‚ the Central Energy Fund (CEF)‚ on the last Friday of each month to take effect on the first Wednesday of the coming month.

February’s price for 93 octane on the coast will drop to R13.81 a litre.