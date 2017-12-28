Fuel prices are set for a hefty drop in January after the rand's recent strong performance against the US dollar‚ despite increases in international petroleum prices during December.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) based on unaudited month-end fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The rand has had a very strong run against the dollar since the middle of the month‚ gaining considerable ground after the ANC's electoral conference chose Cyril Ramaphosa as the new leader of the party‚" the AA said in a statement on Thursday. "After opening the month at R13.80 to the dollar‚ the rand is now testing the R12.30 level."