Building SA from paper to reality

From an early age Bongani Ntuli dreamt of being a medical doctor who runs his own practice.

However, a strange combination of luck and lack of finances saw him ending up in the construction industry, and rising through the ranks to become a project manager.

Ntuli, 38, is now armed with a diploma in project management from Southern Business School and works for Maipi Trading, a private company which is building a school in Nqceleni, Eastern Cape.

His responsibilities include planning, ensuring there are resources for each and every planned activity on site and compiling site reports for various stakeholders, including engineers and clients.

Ntuli, of KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, was a straight-A student during his high school days with maths and physical science as his favourite subjects.

"After matric, I went to Medunsa in 1997 to enrol for a medicine course but due to finances I couldn't afford to register," he said.

He had hoped to get student financial aid from the old Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa (Tefsa) but somehow did not make the cut.

Ntuli ended up opting for an engineering diploma course at the then Technikon Pretoria (now Tshwane University of Technology) in 1998.