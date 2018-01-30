Dr Shezi is living out her passion

When Doctor Nomusa Shezi was in primary school she developed a passion for helping the most fragile in our society, the sick.

Raised by a father who is a pastor and a mother who works in the health sector, the spirit of community service and sacrifice was birthed in their daughter when she would be taken to health facilities which took care of people with HIV/Aids.

This saw the then nine-year-old Shezi dreaming of becoming a medical professional and wanting to find a cure for HIV.

"Back in the 1990s HIV was such a terrible disease to have because we didn't have treatment and young people being diagnosed almost felt like a death sentence.

"When I was growing up I felt like I had to do something beyond sympathising with my neighbours [whose loved ones had died].

"My dream at that time was to find a cure for HIV and help people," she said.

Now, more than 20 years later, Shezi, 32, has managed to partly achieve her dream as she is now a medical specialist, albeit a neurosurgeon.

Though the dream of finding a cure for the disease is no longer the focus, Shezi has made history by being the first black female neurosurgeon in KwaZulu-Natal.

She works at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban and her job sees her conducting operations on the brain and spinal cord.

"My job focuses on every disease that can affect the neuro-axis, whether it is a tumour, infection, degenerative diseases due to old age or trauma," said Shezi, who sees up to 100 patients a week.

The medical doctor completed her matric at Pietermaritzburg Girls High School in 2003.