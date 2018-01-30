Learning the secret to my happiness has taken self-mastering and acceptance.

I must have been 11 years old, in the city with my aunt and not quite enjoying the lengthy walk up West Street, Durban.

I remember her having a chat with an older white lady who eventually bought me an ice-cream. As she handed the treat to me, she wore a wide, discomforting cosmetic smile and spoke through her clenched teeth as she shook her head in a playful gesture.

"Who's the happiest girl in the world, huh? Who is the happiest girl in the world now, sweetie?"

I did not answer.

My silence was not the result of not knowing the happiest girl in the world at that very moment. I knew her. It was Julia Roberts!

But I could not respond to the lady because I took offence at how she was infantilising me on the first day I wore my new pair of jelly heels and felt like a little woman.

I could see the lady's face wrinkle into disappointment as I gave her a cold stare instead of allowing ice-cream to transform me into a happy little girl - the happiest in the world!

That memory was triggered a few years ago when I attended therapy to deal with depression. It became evident that whenever I thought about who was possibly the happiest girl in the world, it was always some other girl.

In fact, it was usually some far-fetched public figure I had never encountered at a personal level.

Oprah Winfrey for sure, and maybe Beyoncé.

That Nomzamo Mbatha and her majestic dimples. The pretty. The rich. The fortunate. Them!