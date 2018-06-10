Thabo Rakhale triggers the appetite of Amakhosi
Since his surprise switch from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United in December, fan favourite Thabo Rakhale has shown some flashes of maturity by utilising his skills in attack, unlike before where his game was characterised by showboating.
However latest indications suggest that Chippa could lose the 28-year-old to Kaizer Chiefs during the transfer widow.
The stylish winger featured 15 times and scored twice, notching two assists in his first year with the Chilli Boys in the past season.
Sunday World can reveal that Amakhosi have turned to Rakhale after missing out on another attacking-midfielder, Vincent Pule, who is on his way to the Glamour Boys' arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, since his impressive showing at Bidvest Wits in the last few seasons.
But Chilli Boys chairman Chippa Mpengesi said they had not received any offer from Chiefs for their dribbling wizard.
He however said if the player wanted to join Amakhosi, the Eastern Cape-based side won't stand in his way.
"I have been hearing people telling me that Chiefs want Thabo but we, as the club, have not been contacted by any club regarding Rakhale," said Mpengesi.
"I am not selling any of my players, but I won't be able to stand in their way, especially if they feel like moving on.
"The player we are talking about [Rakhale] still has two years left in his contract. I think he's still happy to be with us because he has been getting game time, but you cannot guarantee anything in football. We will have to wait and see."
Amakhosi spokesman Vina Maphosa said: "Where did you get that? I am not at office but as soon as I have an answer I'll call you.
"I won't lie, I have no clue at all that the club wants that player you are asking about," Maphosa said.