Thabo Rakhale triggers the appetite of Amakhosi

Since his surprise switch from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United in December, fan favourite Thabo Rakhale has shown some flashes of maturity by utilising his skills in attack, unlike before where his game was characterised by showboating.

However latest indications suggest that Chippa could lose the 28-year-old to Kaizer Chiefs during the transfer widow.

The stylish winger featured 15 times and scored twice, notching two assists in his first year with the Chilli Boys in the past season.

Sunday World can reveal that Amakhosi have turned to Rakhale after missing out on another attacking-midfielder, Vincent Pule, who is on his way to the Glamour Boys' arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, since his impressive showing at Bidvest Wits in the last few seasons.

But Chilli Boys chairman Chippa Mpengesi said they had not received any offer from Chiefs for their dribbling wizard.