Once a Pirate always a Pirate?

Pointers are that ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali is going to keep his word and end up playing for his former club Bucs as early as the middle of next season.

Sunday World has been reliably informed that the Bafana Bafana strongman favours a move back to the Buccaneers.

Jali, 27, is in the last three months of his contract with Belgian side KV Oostende for whom he has played over 100 games since joining them from Pirates four years ago.

When he left Pirates for Oostende in 2014, the Eastern Cape-born footballer made a promise to the Bucs supporters that if he ever came back to play in the PSL, he would do so at Pirates.

Jali has been playing his cards to close to his chest, but a source reveals that Pirates would probably win the race ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

"Jali loves Pirates and even if you check his hints [about his future] on social media, it all points to Pirates. What I know is that Sundowns are definitely interested in signing him, but Pirates is home for him," revealed a source.