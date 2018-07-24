PHOTOS | Inside Muvhango KK's wedding day

Popular Muvhango actor Macdonald Ndou is officially a married man.

The private actor managed to keep the exciting news under the radar up until today when one of his friends shared pictures from the special day.

Fellow Muvhango actor Tshinondiwa Thovhakale described the special occasion‚ which apparently took place two weeks ago as a "Venda love story".

She also shared a heartwarming congratulatory message to Ndou.