Leaders must not be obsessed with positions - Magashule

Elected leaders in the ANC should refrain from being obsessed with positions and serve the people without arrogance.

This is the message that ANC secretary-general Ace Mgashule had for ANC members who came out in numbers at the annual Pixley ka Isaka Seme Lecture at Inanda Seminary School in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday evening.

The event was organised by Woza eNanda Tourism in partnership with the Seme Foundation.

“There’s no leader that comes from nowhere. If there’s a leader who has emerged outside of the branch, that is fake leadership,” said Magashule.

“We like positions, we like status, we don’t like services, we don’t serve people. We are not selfless, we are not dedicated. We are not committed... we want positions,” he said to a round of applause.