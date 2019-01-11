Mixed reactions as Nomuzi Mabena explains car crash video

“We wanted to spark a dialogue between South Africans on how we condone and respond to people that choose to drink and drive‚ especially among the youth. We hope to inspire as many drivers as possible to make this change.”

The video left many fans and local celebs shocked and concerned about the rapper’s well-being.

The star said she never intended to cause distress.

“Our intention was never to distress any fans‚ friends or family. For just these few hours for people to pause and think what if this was the reality. I give my all to my fans and I had to do something to get people to sit up and notice. We were willing to risk it all to drive home this critical message. If this saves one life‚ then we were successful and I would do it again.”

Mabena also shared a video of the work that went behind the ad and explained that no one was harmed in the “crash”.

So far, the ad has received mixed reactions. While the message behind it is understood, many have questioned the execution of the campaign.