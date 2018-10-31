Service provider cries foul over nonpayment by ANC
The ANC's policy conference and December elective conference which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa defeating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the top position of the governing party have been marred by another lawsuit.
The lawsuit emanates from a service provider who filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg this week claiming it was owed R26 5000 worth of interpreting services rendered at the two events.
According to court papers, Onsite Insight Conferencing Solutions was first approached by ANC representative Rachmat Lamera who clinched a verbal agreement with the company to supply 12 simultaneous interpreters for the policy conference held between June 30 and July 5 last year.
The papers show that interpreters were to comprise two groups to interpret from English to six languages - Sotho, Tsonga, Zulu, Venda, Afrikaans and sign language.
As part of the verbal agreement, Remaine Veeran on behalf of the company asked the ANC to register a request for the supply of interpreting services upon which the company was expected to send a written quotation.
The company claims the agreement was that once the ANC accepted the quotes, the company would then send an invoice to the party whereupon they would be paid a 50% deposit to render the service.
It was further agreed that any request for additional services outside of the main agreement would be added to the bill, including requests for overtime work.
However, the company said despite fulfilling their part of the deal , the ANC has failed to pay them an amount of R40 260 to have two additional interpreters at the policy conference.
The company said the ANC only settled the main invoice which was for an amount of R120 780 for 12 interpreters.
Another claim comes from services rendered at the party's elective conference from December 16 to 20.
Veeran said the ANC made another request for the supply of 12 interpreters to work at the conference at Nasrec Expo Centre, southern Joburg.
She said the normal processes were followed as per their agreement, except that this time, the ANC was represented by David Senoko.
The papers show the ANC was quoted R170 500 from their initial request for 12 interpreters. A R100 500 deposit was paid to Onsite.
She said the ruling party requested additional services not covered in the quotation for overtime for interpreters to the value of R156000. The papers further show that interpreters worked until midnight from December 16-20.
At times the interpreters even knocked off around 1am, the company said.
Despite going beyond requested hours, the company claims the ANC never bothered to pay the balance for the main invoice amounting to R69 850, and also failed to make payment for the additional services to the tune of R156 000.
In total, according to the papers, the ANC owed the company R225 580 for its elective conference alone.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said he needed to consult relevant parties before commenting.