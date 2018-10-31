Service provider cries foul over nonpayment by ANC

The ANC's policy conference and December elective conference which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa defeating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the top position of the governing party have been marred by another lawsuit.

The lawsuit emanates from a service provider who filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg this week claiming it was owed R26 5000 worth of interpreting services rendered at the two events.

According to court papers, Onsite Insight Conferencing Solutions was first approached by ANC representative Rachmat Lamera who clinched a verbal agreement with the company to supply 12 simultaneous interpreters for the policy conference held between June 30 and July 5 last year.

The papers show that interpreters were to comprise two groups to interpret from English to six languages - Sotho, Tsonga, Zulu, Venda, Afrikaans and sign language.

As part of the verbal agreement, Remaine Veeran on behalf of the company asked the ANC to register a request for the supply of interpreting services upon which the company was expected to send a written quotation.

The company claims the agreement was that once the ANC accepted the quotes, the company would then send an invoice to the party whereupon they would be paid a 50% deposit to render the service.

It was further agreed that any request for additional services outside of the main agreement would be added to the bill, including requests for overtime work.

However, the company said despite fulfilling their part of the deal , the ANC has failed to pay them an amount of R40 260 to have two additional interpreters at the policy conference.

The company said the ANC only settled the main invoice which was for an amount of R120 780 for 12 interpreters.

Another claim comes from services rendered at the party's elective conference from December 16 to 20.

Veeran said the ANC made another request for the supply of 12 interpreters to work at the conference at Nasrec Expo Centre, southern Joburg.