DA vows to lay criminal complaint against Zweli Mkhize over VBS looting

The DA has promised that it will open a criminal case against cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize for his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

This after the Sunday Times reported on text messages exchanged between alleged looting mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and former head of treasury at VBS‚ Phophi Mukhodobwane‚ who claimed they had paid Mkhize R2m in his capacity as ANC treasurer-general at the time.

The two alleged in their conversation that the R2m donation in 2016 was paid with the undertaking that Mkize would help raise money from municipalities and state institutions.