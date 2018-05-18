Kensington Palace on Friday confirmed that Prince Charles would be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle after her father‚ Thomas Markle‚ had to have heart surgery in the US.

There has been much drama surrounding Meghan's side of the family‚ after it emerged this week that her father had staged pictures of himself getting ready for the wedding in a deal with a photo agency.

He later said he wouldn't be attending the wedding because he didn't want to "embarrass" his daughter. He also said he just had a heart attack and was unwell.

In a series of yo-yo decisions‚ Thomas changed his mind several times about attending the wedding‚ each time talking about his decision to US tabloid site‚ TMZ.

On Tuesday‚ he eventually said that the stress of the wedding had given him further health complications and doctors told him he needed more surgery.

Since then there has been tons of speculation about who would walk Meghan down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on May 19.

Although it was speculated that her mom‚ Doria Ragland‚ would be given the task‚ it has been confirmed that Charles has been tasked with the job.