Twitter embraces Tito Mboweni‚ Sha Sha
New Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told staff at National Treasury in Pretoria that "there's a lot of work to be done" when addressing them for the first time on Thursday.
The National Treasury's official Twitter account posted pictures of the meeting and said Mboweni paid tribute to his predecessor‚ Nhlanhla Nene.
Nene resigned after he revealed he had visited the Gupta family at their home several times between 2010 and 2014.
Mboweni was previously Reserve Bank Governor and held the position for ten years.
Twitter has given Mboweni's appointment their stamp of approval and after his first address to staff at National Treasury‚ voiced their vote of confidence.
The hashtags #TitoMboweni and #ShaSha have been trending on Twitter since the visit.
From advice to the new minister to poking fun‚ the comments came streaming in.