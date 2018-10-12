Twitter embraces Tito Mboweni‚ Sha Sha

Nene resigned after he revealed he had visited the Gupta family at their home several times between 2010 and 2014.

Mboweni was previously Reserve Bank Governor and held the position for ten years.

Twitter has given Mboweni's appointment their stamp of approval and after his first address to staff at National Treasury‚ voiced their vote of confidence.

The hashtags #TitoMboweni and #ShaSha have been trending on Twitter since the visit.

From advice to the new minister to poking fun‚ the comments came streaming in.