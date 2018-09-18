Officials may face corruption charges

Four officials from the department of justice and correctional services are facing possible criminal charges for alleged corruption and irregular awarding of tenders.

The EFF opened a case against them at the Hillbrow police station last month after the department's forensic unit uncovered irregularities in the awarding of three tenders.

The officials, known to Sunday World, cannot be named for legal reasons.

The EFF also wrote to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and asked her to investigate these officials.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed that a case of corruption was opened and was recently transferred to them for investigation.

"We will be investigating a corruption-related matter and no suspect has been arrested at this stage," she said.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwane confirmed that they had received a request from the EFF to investigate the allegations.