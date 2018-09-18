PHOTOS | Regina King, Thandie Newton and Trevor Noah rock Emmy Awards

“Game of Thrones” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the top prizes at the Emmy awards on Monday on a night of upsets for the highest honors in television and a triumph for streaming services.

Dystopian female show “The Handmaid’s Tale” and FX’s surreal hip-hop comedy “Atlanta” were the biggest losers, taking none of the most prestigious awards and making a disappointing night for stars Elisabeth Moss and Donald Glover.

HBO’s medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” won a total of nine Emmys, including technical awards for special effects and stunts, and was named best drama series for a third time, beating last year’s champion “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Netflix, which had a leading 112 nominations going into the Emmys, ended up tying HBO for the most wins, with 23 apiece.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” about a 1950s housewife who turns to standup comedy, took home the Emmy for best comedy series.

“Mrs. Maisel” also won a total of seven other awards, including best actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

Claire Foy beat Moss to win for her quiet but formidable portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Netflix drama “The Crown.” “This wasn’t supposed to happen,” said a surprised Foy.

Matthew Rhys took his first best drama actor Emmy for playing a conflicted Russian spy in the final season of the FX Cold War series “The Americans.”

“Saturday Night Live” won, as expected, for variety sketch series, taking its lifetime Emmy total to a record-setting 72 wins since 1975.

Emmy hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live” sprinkled the evening with skits and jokes about diversity on television, sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, and the power of streaming services like Amazon and Netflix.

“It is an honor to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet,” Che said, alluding to the dozens of men who have been fired or forced to resign in the past year because of sexual harassment allegations.