Musician a flop in bed

"He said he would get me a recording contract and recruit me to be a member of the GMA. After a few weeks, he called me and asked me to perform at an event in Newtown.

"I went there and performed. After that he asked where I lived. I told him I was staying with the children of a well-known gospel artist in Buccleuch and also had my own place in Soweto.

"He asked me to pack my things and move into his house in Yeoville, which I did."

Ayolla alleged that while staying there, Sithathu, who is also the chairman of the Music Association of South Africa, expressed his love for her and they immediately hit it off.

She said they had sex several times in the house and at his Buccleuch marital home.

"He took me there and we had sex when his wife was attending a funeral," she said.

She said Sithathu took her to Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mpumalanga where he told her he planned to organise their wedding there.

"I was shocked one day when I received a call from some woman who claimed to be Tebogo's wife and [who] told me I should stay away from him and I should vacate their house.

"She told me she knew I was living in that house because she found my WhatsApp conversation with him in which he was giving me directions to it.

"I told her Tebogo didn't tell me he was still married to her because he told me he was going to leave her because she was not satisfying him in bed. She freaked out."

Ayolla said she went to town that day but when she returned, she couldn't enter the house because the locks were changed. "I then walked back to town not knowing where to go as I didn't have relatives in Joburg and knew no one. Fortunately, I was accommodated by a stranger," she said.