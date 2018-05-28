Guitar maestro Philip Tabane 'was a philosopher'

Hundreds of mourners braved the morning cold and filled the Vista Mamelodi campus to pay their last respects to legendary musician Philip Tabane yesterday.

Tabane died last week at a Mamelodi hospital, aged 78. He was honoured with a performance by the Philip Tabane Malombo Orchestra, performing for the first time at his funeral.

Music promoter and friend Peter Tladi said: "It is ironic that on the day that we bid farewell to Philip, the band performs for the first time.

"One of the things that he spoke about all his life was that he wanted to create a Malombo band and it's quite ironic that on the day that he is leaving, his lifelong dream is being realised."

The mood in the hall was sombre with moments of laughter. His neighbour, Mos Chikane described Tabane as a philosopher and a man who believed in sharing.