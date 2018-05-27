Tamaryn Green crowned Miss SA 2018

It was an evening of glitz and glamour as Miss South Africa 2018, Tamaryn Green was crowned during a electric ceremony at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Tamaryn beat 11 other dazzling young women from across the country to scoop the prestigious crown.

She will also represent the country on a global stage at Miss Universe SA. Tamaryn made it to the top two and beat 26-year-old, University of Cape Town graduate Thulisa Keyi who walked away with the Miss World SA title.

Tamaryn is a 23-year-old medical student from the Western Cape.

The dazzling medical student and model bowled judges over when she told them that she would use her medical knowledge to heal people. "I want to empower women to be the best version of themselves."

Bonang Matheba lived up to her title as 'host with the most' as she blew the live audience and viewers at home away with her on-point presenting skills and her fashion 'slayage'.

Reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters looked regal in a sophisticated grey figure-hugging gown and got major love from the audience.

"Miss Universe must be unapologetic, beautiful, demonstrate credibility and grace under pressure. She loves her country and knows this will always be home."

Outgoing Miss SA Adè van Heerden said that she handed the crown over with a full heart.

Tonight also marked 60 years since the Miss SA pageant first started and nearly 40 former Miss South Africa title holders took to the stage for a beautiful tribute.

Tamaryn walks away with a lucrative R3-million prize package, which includes a R1-million cash prize and a fully-furnished apartment for the year of her reign, and a Nissan Qashqai.