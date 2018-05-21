Gupta-owned Sahara owes R15m to Taiwanese IT firm

"The defendant breached the agreement by failing to make payment to the plaintiff on the open account and within 45 days of shipment of each respective invoice in relation to the goods sold and delivered in the sum of $1224588.45," reads the papers.

According to the affidavit filed by law firm Sun Attorneys on behalf of Brian Liu, the amount owed by the Gupta company was made up of three invoices all generated in June 2015.

It was not clear if the Gupta-owned company would be able to foot the bill as per the demand by Fondiversal as it was reported in February that their headquarters in Midrand were deserted.

There were also reports that the company had also sought the services of an estate agent to either sell the building for R50-million or rent it out for R390000 per month.

The Gupta brothers, Tony, Rajesh and Atul's phones were on voicemail and they did not respond to SMSes sent to their phones.