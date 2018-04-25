The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has dismissed a complaint against comedian Tumi Morake’s comment about Down syndrome on a comedy show broadcast last year.

On the Roast Comedy Battle aired in December 2017‚ Morake told Schalk Bezuidenhout: “You are two p*** klaps away from Down syndrome.”

The Down Syndrome Association in KwaZulu-Natal lodged a complaint against MultiChoice Channel 122‚ whihch aired the show‚ arguing that Morake’s comment was “malicious and cruel”.

“I cannot find any fibre of positive in her joke when the crux of her content is exclusively on the negative effect of such a condition‚” counsel for the Down Syndrome Association argued.

The association also argued that Morake’s joke trivialised the challenges that those with Down syndrome “experience‚ endure and must overcome on a daily basis”.