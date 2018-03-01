Tumi Morake 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit

While Tumi Morake's resignation from Jacaranda FM after only eight months came as a shock to fans‚ it also left her "broken" to bid farewell.

Ahead of her last day on the station Tumi explained that leaving Breakfast with Martin Bester and Tumi Morake was the hardest decision she's ever had to make.

"It wasn't an easy decision. I'm actually broken. A lot of heart and a lot of brains went into this decision. It is probably the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my career. There's nothing harder than breaking up with someone you still love and I am still very in love with Jacaranda FM.

"But I have had to put my family and myself first. However this isn't divorce‚ this is more of a goodbye for now."

The comedian said she loved radio and hoped to return one day.