Mhlongo vows to destroy Kalombo

SA junior middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo has invited fans to come and enjoy action when he "instils discipline" on novice Emmany Kalombo at the Edenvale Community Centre on the East Rand next Friday.

Mhlongo is a hit with fight fans for his unique style of fighting with one hand while hiding the other behind his back once he has established a clear lead on points.

He is fired up by Kalombo boasting on social media that he will knock him out.

"I am wondering who he has knocked out of note to be that brave," said Mhlongo yesterday.

The 26-year-old Congolese, who is trained by Damien Durandt, boasts eight knockouts in eight fights. At stake next Friday will be the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight title.

"I invite boxing loving people to attend this tournament because this is one boxing match they cannot miss," boasted Mhlongo from KZN.