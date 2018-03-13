Mhlongo vows to destroy Kalombo
SA junior middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo has invited fans to come and enjoy action when he "instils discipline" on novice Emmany Kalombo at the Edenvale Community Centre on the East Rand next Friday.
Mhlongo is a hit with fight fans for his unique style of fighting with one hand while hiding the other behind his back once he has established a clear lead on points.
He is fired up by Kalombo boasting on social media that he will knock him out.
"I am wondering who he has knocked out of note to be that brave," said Mhlongo yesterday.
The 26-year-old Congolese, who is trained by Damien Durandt, boasts eight knockouts in eight fights. At stake next Friday will be the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight title.
"I invite boxing loving people to attend this tournament because this is one boxing match they cannot miss," boasted Mhlongo from KZN.
"I will produce my best ever performance. Kalombo has no respect for the elders. I am the boss and I am going to prove that. People will witness nothing but superior skills and severe punishment."
Mhlongo, who is trained by Gert Strydom, last fought in September when he stopped Brandon Thysse in 10 rounds.
Mhlongo, 34, has subdued 12 of his opponents against five losses.
Damien, the son of late accomplished trainer Nick Durandt, said: "It's time to show the youth in the division that Kalombo is the hot shot. Nkululeko has experience but we've got the skills and power. We are coming to do the job nicely."
This must-see bout will headline a nine-bout card to be organised by Real Steel Promotion of promoter Andre Thysse.
The main supporting bout pits Gauteng and Free State champions Jackson "M3" Chauke and Sihle "The Sting" Jelwana for the vacant WBF International flyweight title.