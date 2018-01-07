Lerato Kganyago and Boity cheat festive death

Two of South Africa's top TV and radio personalities Boity Thulo and Lerato Kganyago cheated death during the festive season while in Mpumalanga.

Thulo and her mother survived a horror accident after they were rammed from behind by a speeding car on the road between Piet Retief and Nelspruit on Wednesday.

The pair was travelling from a family vacation in Mozambique where Boity took several breath-taking bikini photos and posted them on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She said she was glad she and her mother Modiehi escaped unscratched.

"There was a car that was driving very fast behind us and in front of us was an abnormal load truck that we could not overtake," said Thulo.

