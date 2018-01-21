Real-life drama for soapie star Tshepo Maseko who won't pay up

Former Isidingo actor and charity donor Tshepo Maseko left his baby mama's family hanging after he allegedly reneged on his promise to pay lobola for her in 2008.

Instead, it is alleged the popular TV actor who played popular character of Parsons Matabane on Isidingo later dumped the woman by playing her a 1990s rock hit song, It Must Have Been Love, by Roxette.

While the family was waiting for his elders to come, Maseko allegedly returned five years later, not to negotiate lobola, but to ask for his daughter to be a flower girl at his wedding to another woman.

These and other juicy details emerged this week after Maseko and his baby mama got involved in a papgeld dispute over their 12-year-old daughter.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE