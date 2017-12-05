R5m papgeld not a joke for top TV actor

A top businessman, actor and TV producer has been slapped with a R5-million order for child maintenance and a hefty spousal maintenance demand.

The details come after the businessman's wife, a top musician and TV actress, filed divorce papers at the South Gauteng High Court last month, claiming that the man was "aggressive, moody, quarrelsome, sarcastic, bombastic, humiliating and belittling", and that he abused her emotionally.

The musician also accused her husband, who has produced a number of productions for SABC1 and Mzansi Magic, of cheating on her with women at his work.

"The defendant formed numerous adulterous and improper relationships with other women, some at the defendant's place of employment, which state of affairs the plaintiff finds irreconcilable in so far as the continuation of the marriage relationship between the parties is concerned," reads the actress's affidavit.