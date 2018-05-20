Images and art paint picture of country's history and heritage

Every revolution has its defining moment. The attempted Chinese democracy protest of 1989 stays frozen behind a lone protester facing a column of People's Army tanks at Tiananmen Square. South Africa's defining moment was when police massacred protesting pupils in Soweto; thus sparking an international outcry that set in motion faultlines that cracked apartheid's foundation.

The year is 1996 and I am a young journalist at a community newspaper called Africa Sun, which was started by the late Joas Mashego (no relation) and edited by Lunga Masuku. It is small, with a print run of 5000 copies, but a huge footprint and deep impact in a Bushbuckridge community that has never enjoyed an independent voice.

After writing my first 20th anniversary June 16 commemoration piece, I am invited to the office of the publisher. Upon entering I am met by Mashego sitting with world-renowned photographer Sam Masana Nzima.

I am told Nzima is about to buy his way into the newspaper and if I join the paper full time, I am likely to have Nzima as my boss and me as editor since they are plotting to fire Masuku. I rush to request Nzima to autograph the full spread photograph of a dying Hector Pietersen in the arms of Mbuyiseni Makhubo. He gaily autographs my article and we get down to conversation.

Africa Sun never survived three birthdays. I parted ways with it immediately after Nzima came aboard.