Issa Sarr's wife held for bank scam

Orlando Pirates star midfielder Issa Sarr had a cold and lonely night last week Thursday after his lover was arrested and spent a night behind bars.

Felicia Kotze, who interchangeably identifies herself as Felicia Sarr, was a guest of the Sandton police holding cells after being nabbed on charges of fraud.

It is alleged that the sassy Kotze conspired with another man to defraud her employer First National Bank (FNB) of R200000.

The man from Midrand allegedly applied for a loan at FNB using fraudulent documents and Sarr, who works at the bank's The Boulders branch, is accused of having aided him to pull the wool over the eyes of the bank but their attempted scam was detected before the application could be approved.

