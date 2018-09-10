Ishmael picking up the pieces

Veteran musician Ishmael Morabe is in the middle of picking up pieces of his life after he has been down-and-out for some time.

He says it has been a rough couple of years for him trying to get back on his feet.

The 47-year-old believes his downfall began when he left his long-time record label Muthaland Entertainment (formerly Ghetto Ruff) in 2015, and embarked on a rollercoaster ride to release his music independently.

"Knowing what I know now I would have never gone independent," he says.

"I think you need to focus on your creativity, let someone else worry about marketing it. But obviously for other people it might be different.

"I hate struggling, maybe I'm lazy.

"When you are independent you have no resources and it's tough.

"When you are with a big record company everything is big, and the support system is beautiful for an artist. You feel like you are an important person in people's lives. It's a warm blanket."

Things are starting to look up for Ishmael, after he decided to swallow his pride and return to Muthaland Entertainment.