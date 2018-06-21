Muso Moonchild Sanelly is heading off to Europe in two months' time to open for SA band Die Antwoord‚ but is a little low on coins. So‚ she turned to crowdfunding to try make her trip a success.

The star was over the moon when she got a call from Roc Nation YES!‚ THAT ROC NATION! and invited to perform with Die Antwoord across Europe for a month. She will be performing at several shows with the group across several major cities‚ including in Ukraine‚ Russia‚ Budapest‚ Germany‚ Prague and Slovakia.

Talk about levels‚ mchanas

It's massive news‚ except for the fact that the money coming in isn't enough to cover the trip‚ and Moonchild ain't about that bank loan life.

So‚ the star has launched a crowdfunding page to try raise the moolah needed to make sure her and her small crew don't have to hitchhike and sleep under bridges.

The goal on her page‚ which can be found here‚ is $7‚100 or R97k‚ but she says it is flexible.