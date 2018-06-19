Azania Mosaka to inspire with new 'Real Talk'

New Real Talk host Azania Mosaka plans to use her show to empower her viewers.

Mosaka's first guest was media personality Bonang Matheba, who was on the show for the first time since its inception two years ago.

"When the opportunity came up to do the show I had to consider my time, my kids and the demands on my life.

"I have two businesses that I run that really take up a lot of my time," Mosaka said.

"The reason I left music radio is that I wanted to have much more meaningful and substantive conversations, which is what talk radio presented. This is just a follow-on for me... I want to be able to connect and speak to ordinary South Africans who are living extraordinary lives we never get to hear about."

Mosaka found out two weeks ago that she had been chosen to replace former host Anele Mdoda, who quit the show to focus on her other interests.