Azania Mosaka to inspire with new 'Real Talk'
New Real Talk host Azania Mosaka plans to use her show to empower her viewers.
Mosaka's first guest was media personality Bonang Matheba, who was on the show for the first time since its inception two years ago.
"When the opportunity came up to do the show I had to consider my time, my kids and the demands on my life.
"I have two businesses that I run that really take up a lot of my time," Mosaka said.
"The reason I left music radio is that I wanted to have much more meaningful and substantive conversations, which is what talk radio presented. This is just a follow-on for me... I want to be able to connect and speak to ordinary South Africans who are living extraordinary lives we never get to hear about."
Mosaka found out two weeks ago that she had been chosen to replace former host Anele Mdoda, who quit the show to focus on her other interests.
On her relationship with Mdoda, Mosaka said: "She is someone that I know socially as well. We work in the same building... we are notorious for meeting each other in the parking lot.
"I did give her a call when she decided to resign because I also wanted to speak to her about her decision and she was clear to me about the fact that she wanted to explore other things."
Mosaka's show started trending within five minutes of it being on air and she attributed this to Matheba.
Some viewers criticised Mosaka by pointing out that the show lacked deep and insightful questions about Matheba's controversial personal lifestyle.
When Mosaka quizzed Matheba about her thoughts on her nemesis, DJ Zinhle, who will be on the show today, Matheba did not comment, only stating that she thinks "a lot" about her.