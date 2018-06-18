FAKA gets thumbs up from Versace

American hip-hop trio Migos may have dedicated a fabulously flashy song to Versace, but it's South African music and art performance duo FAKA that made a huge Versace splash on Saturday night.

Consisting of 27-year-old Katlehong-born Fela Gucci, real name Thato Ramaisa, and KwaZulu-Natal-born Desire Marea [Buyani Duma], the queer advocates and provocateurs got a coveted seat front row as the Italian brand unveiled its spring/summer 2019 menswear collection in Milan.

If that was not enough, their banger gqom music was used as the soundtrack for the fashion show that featured super models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The pair were first approached to take part in the fashion show on Wednesday,

"Fashion has always played an important role in our lives and Versace has always been one of our favourite fashion houses, so it was quite surreal when we received an e-mail from them asking to use our music for their show," FAKA said. "Growing up watching Fashion TV we always desired and thought that we deserve to be seated front row at an international fashion show and boom it happened. This all happened yesterday so we are still trying to take it in."