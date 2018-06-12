Tall, dark, handsome hunks of 2018 World Cup
A look around the soccer pitch doesn't leave much to be desired, with only five African teams having qualified for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.
What's a girl to ogle at?
Thankfully, not all hope is lost with Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria providing the tall, dark and handsome brothers that make watching balls that much more tolerable.
And of the five, Egypt scores multiple points on the good-looking pedometer.
Mo Salah is the hottest player right now - on a skills level. He's not too bad on the eye either.
The 25-year-old Liverpool player, who is the cause of many top players' headaches, has the full name of Mohamed Salah Ghaly.
He comes from a town called Nagrig in Egypt and has a model height of 1.75m.
With that dark mop of hair and wheat-coloured skin, it's easy to see why the Egyptian has millions of girls prostrating in appreciation of him.
Then there's Salah's playmate, Mohamed Elneny. The Arabs don't mess around when giving their children names.
But we can picture screaming out this name offside - Mohamed Naser Elsayed Elneny - robust and sexy. What's especially hot about this 25-year-old Arsenal player is that he doesn't look like the typical Egyptian with soft hair and light-coloured skin.
With trendy dreadlocks, a short stubble and trim body he looks like he belongs on the set of one of Tyler Perry's films.
Alexis Iwobi of Nigeria must have been so beautiful at birth that his mother blessed him with a feminine name. But there's nothing girly about the deliciously dark forward who also plays for the UK club Arsenal.
Standing at 1.8m tall, he is only 22 years old. We can't wait to see him make his debut in Russia.
Men who look like Hakim Ziyeah are the reason why young lovers were coined Ben 10s.
The Moroccan plays as an attacking midfielder for Ajax. The 25-year-old doesn't look older than 15 with baby soft features.
He scores a wild seven out of 10 on our pedometer.
Salif Sané may not make every girl's heart skip a beat. But he reminds a girl of the ever sexy actor Djimon Hounsou - so much sex appeal should be a sin. And although he represents Senegal, he was born in France. We do "Je t'adore" this 27-year-old hunk.
Pappe Moussa Konate, also from Senegal, must be what they mean with the darker the berry the sweeter the juice. The 25-year-old also plays as a forward for French club Amiens, and looks extra hot when wearing white - with every muscle so much more conspicuous.
Ahmed Akaïchi, who plays for the Tunisian national team, looks like the bad boy you love to hate.
He is the spitting image of Brazil's Ronaldo from the 1994 squad. At the age of 29 years old and 1.85m tall, he has matured on and off the field since the last World Cup.