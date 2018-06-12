Tall, dark, handsome hunks of 2018 World Cup

A look around the soccer pitch doesn't leave much to be desired, with only five African teams having qualified for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

What's a girl to ogle at?

Thankfully, not all hope is lost with Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria providing the tall, dark and handsome brothers that make watching balls that much more tolerable.

And of the five, Egypt scores multiple points on the good-looking pedometer.

Mo Salah is the hottest player right now - on a skills level. He's not too bad on the eye either.

The 25-year-old Liverpool player, who is the cause of many top players' headaches, has the full name of Mohamed Salah Ghaly.

He comes from a town called Nagrig in Egypt and has a model height of 1.75m.

With that dark mop of hair and wheat-coloured skin, it's easy to see why the Egyptian has millions of girls prostrating in appreciation of him.