Tendai Ndoro gets bail - Striker arrested after wife charges him with assault

Soccer star Tendai Ndoro has been accused of assaulting his wife Thando. It seems Ndoro's marriage is crumbling just six months after he and Thando said 'I do' in a traditional wedding in December.

The footballer was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, and also throwing a TV set at her.

The Ajax Cape Town striker was involved in a nasty fight with his wife at their home in Boksburg last week, which saw him spending the weekend in jail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said Ndoro faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Speaking to Sowetan outside the Boksburg Magistrate's Court where Ndoro appeared, Thando confirmed that she opened a case against her husband after he allegedly tried to choke her.

Thando said she had suffered enough humiliation from Ndoro. She accused her husband of having an affair with a prominent ANC member.