Delicious eats that go with soccer

From June 14th, the world (mostly the men) will be focused on the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. In celebration, I wanted to share some really quick, easy and delicious eats for watching the game.

These can be prepared beforehand so that you have time to sit and cheer your favorite country.

Best of all, these recipes can also be used after the soccer frenzy has died down for a great braai with family and friends.

Ribs and chicken wings.

1 cup brown sugar

1 can Coke

2 medium onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

salt and pepper to taste

1kg chicken wings or ribs

Cut rack into individual ribs and wings in half. Cook the meat on a medium heat in 1 cup water for 20 mins. Drain to dry. (Cook the wings and ribs separately, not in the same pot).

In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, Coke, onions, garlic, soy sauce, salt and pepper. Stir until mixed.

Place chicken wings or ribs in sauce mixture and coat well.

Place on baking tray and bake at 180 degrees for 30 mins or braai on hot coals for 20 mins.

Corn dressed with herby chilli mayo

6 sweetcorn on the cob

1tsp butter

1tsp chopped parsley

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

pinch cayenne pepper

Cook sweetcorn by grilling over hot coals or boiling in water till cooked.

Dress with herby chilli mayo:

In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon melted butter, chopped parsley, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon chilli powder and pinch of cayenne pepper.

FOOD TREND:

Plant-based meats

Perfect for vegans and vegetarians, or people who want to cut down on their meat intake.

They taste almost as good as meat. Almost - but the recipes are constantly being reworked to process plant-based protein into food that looks, cooks, and tastes just like meat.

Now you can show up at the braai with something that even meat lovers will enjoy.

Some of the ingredients used in these "meats" include wheat protein, potato protein, beetroot, coconut oil and mushrooms.

The iron-containing molecule, heme, is also used to give burgers the realistic meat-like scent, look, and taste.

As consumers become more and more conscious of the effects that meat production has on the environment, it's a welcome development that there are great alternatives on the market.