SuperSport United are keeping their cards close to the chest about who will replace coach Eric Tinkler at the helm and even assistant Kaitano Tembo has no idea who the new man is.

Tembo‚ who held the fort after Tinkler’s sudden departure in March‚ is in Polokwane this week where he has been deployed by the club to scout for the team's future talent with both the Cosafa Cup and the ABC Motsepe play-offs for NFD promotion taking place in the Limpopo province.

“I will only return on Monday in Pretoria and that’s when I would probably know what’s happening about the head coach’s position‚” said Tembo‚ who admitted that time is running out as the club is yet to finalise the playing personnel for next season.

“The sooner we have the head coach the better because there’s a lot of preparation that every club has to go through before the start of the new season.”

Several names have been linked to the SuperSport coaching job‚ the latest one being Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.

Other names include former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela and Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids.

SuperSport’s CEO Stan Matthews‚ who was reported to have been abroad last week before his return early this week‚ has remained tight-lipped.

SowetanLIVE sent messages to Matthews and club chairman Khulu Sibiya seeking a response on their hunt for new coach‚ but both had not responded at the time of publishing.