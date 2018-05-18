Khanyi drags actress Anele Zondo: You can't compare where you can't compete
Khanyi Mbau sent actress and Massive Music host Anele Zondo packing on Thursday after the young gun claimed she is what Mbau could have been if she had focused on acting.
Mbau has been slaying TV roles left‚ right and centre over the last few months‚ including in her role as Tshidi on Abo Mama .
But Zondo obviously thought Mbau could have been a lot better and took to social media on Thursday to let the world know.
"I feel like I'm what Khanyi could've been if she focused on her career‚" she tweeted‚ before later deleting the post.
But Mbau doesn't play‚ and she soon hit back with some shade of her own.
It’s too early for you to be comparing your self to me! A small role on the river & a mediocre presenting gig and you feel u can throw shade? Baby girl 😂 #UCantCompareWhereUdntCompete https://t.co/Y05qYekP1u— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) May 17, 2018
But sis wasn't done yet‚ she posted another tweet showing her credentials next to Zondo's. You know‚ just for control. Ouch!
She ended the shade-fest with a sermon on running your own race.
Today’s lesson: your biggest race is the one against yourself, strive to be better than yesterday. Appreciate one another coz your story could be my salvation. Embrace one another.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) May 17, 2018
Zondo was getting hate from all angles and must have felt misunderstood because she later went onto Instagram Stories to explain that she didn't mean to diss Mbau and actually looked up to her.