Khanyi Mbau sent actress and Massive Music host Anele Zondo packing on Thursday after the young gun claimed she is what Mbau could have been if she had focused on acting.

Mbau has been slaying TV roles left‚ right and centre over the last few months‚ including in her role as Tshidi on Abo Mama .

But Zondo obviously thought Mbau could have been a lot better and took to social media on Thursday to let the world know.

"I feel like I'm what Khanyi could've been if she focused on her career‚" she tweeted‚ before later deleting the post.

But Mbau doesn't play‚ and she soon hit back with some shade of her own.