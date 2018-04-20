Ntsiki Mazwai is not about keeping to the love rule book so when she saw a dude 15 years her junior she was on some‚ “I need me a piece of that” and grabbed herself a man.

Thanks to the wonders of the internet‚ we know that Ntsiki was totes going through a Ben 10 phase when she landed at Rhodes University to do her masters in 2016‚ she even used to tweet things like‚ “LOL I found a Ben 10 on my second night here. Am I moving too fast?” and “I feel like I'm being an irresponsible grown up when my Ben 10 sends me pics of his hot body”.

We're not sure if she's left those golden years behind her but‚ speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF Tumi this week‚ sis revealed that her last bae was actually 15 years younger than her.

Us: