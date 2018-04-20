Hey?! Ntsiki Mazwai's Ben 10 was 15 years younger than her
Ntsiki Mazwai is not about keeping to the love rule book so when she saw a dude 15 years her junior she was on some‚ “I need me a piece of that” and grabbed herself a man.
Thanks to the wonders of the internet‚ we know that Ntsiki was totes going through a Ben 10 phase when she landed at Rhodes University to do her masters in 2016‚ she even used to tweet things like‚ “LOL I found a Ben 10 on my second night here. Am I moving too fast?” and “I feel like I'm being an irresponsible grown up when my Ben 10 sends me pics of his hot body”.
We're not sure if she's left those golden years behind her but‚ speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF Tumi this week‚ sis revealed that her last bae was actually 15 years younger than her.
Us:
"My last boyfriend was 22. I was like yah‚" she said to giggles.
We ain't been there before but sis was kind enough to break down the major pros and cons for us.
Pros They are so good in bed!
"Young boys are out here doing the most. The Ben 10’s are doing the most. The guys our age are going to have to keep up."
Con You gotta talk to them
"The problem is conversation‚" she revealed.
Sis said right now she was a little tired of boys and their games and was channelling sexual feelings within herself. So she's sorted for now.
Ntsiki has never been scared to talk about those sex secrets and remember how she once told Gareth Cliff that she would totes be open to dating Minnie Dlamini before the star got married?
That time she also explained that she wasn't very lucky in the love department.
"The thing is‚ there are these roles that have been imposed on people. As the chick you must be more domesticated and as much as guys say they are modern men when it comes to relationships‚ they do expect you to play the submissive role‚ you can’t just be a queen. I want to be in a relationship where I can be powerful and unapologetically‚ and for my man to be like ‘Yeah baby show them!'"