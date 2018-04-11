Gould braces for United v Bucs 'cup final'

The Absa Premiership encounter between relegation-threatened SuperSport United and in-form Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm) carries the same weight as a cup final.

This is the sentiment of SuperSport veteran Morgan Gould.

"We are facing the giants at their best form and for them it's about trying to win the league. We want to move away from the relegation zone.

"This match has all the elements of a cup final, the way it's important for both clubs. Beating Pirates can also boost our morale," said Gould.

"We are aware of what's at stake. We are committed to work as a team and rectify our mistakes from previous matches. We cannot afford to drop points. Our aim is to win all our remaining games, starting with this one against Pirates [tonight]."

Matsatsantsa are only three points off the relegation zone. Losing against Pirates could prove detrimental to their survival hopes, especially if Ajax manage to beat Bidvest Wits in another game tonight.

"We do not want to wait for favours from other teams. We must win our own games. The most important thing at this stage is to stay calm but continue with our hard work until the end," said Gould.

As one of the senior players at SuperSport, Gould said it was in such dire situations where his experience comes in handy, making sure that youngsters do not drop their hands in despair.

"I think it is my responsibility to motivate the youngsters in the team. Situations like this test one's character and they can be a lesson.

"For our youngsters, this [fighting for survival] will toughen them up and make them even better players," said the 35-year-old centre-back.