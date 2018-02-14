A sneaker head who gives them away

Since the creation of the classic All Star in 1917, sneakers are more than an accessory - they're a lifestyle.

Socialite and businessman Malcolm X owns close to 3000 pairs of takkies.

The sneaker head says if he were to wear a separate sneaker for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it would take him a few years to get to wear all of them.

"I can't think of a pair I don't have - from Adidas, Nike, Jordans, Diesel to Balenciaga, which are not cheap - and I have more than five pairs. I buy sneakers all over the world," says X.

The 52-year-old says he doesn't drink, smoke or do any drugs, and spending money on sneakers was his high.

Of the 4000 plus pairs he had, he has given away 1200 pairs to nieces and nephews.

"I cannot keep them in one place. I keep them in four of my apartments," he gloats.

Since the beginning of the year, X has already bought over 70 pairs, including 33 that he bought in Dubai, where he recently vacationed.