A sneaker head who gives them away
Since the creation of the classic All Star in 1917, sneakers are more than an accessory - they're a lifestyle.
Socialite and businessman Malcolm X owns close to 3000 pairs of takkies.
The sneaker head says if he were to wear a separate sneaker for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it would take him a few years to get to wear all of them.
"I can't think of a pair I don't have - from Adidas, Nike, Jordans, Diesel to Balenciaga, which are not cheap - and I have more than five pairs. I buy sneakers all over the world," says X.
The 52-year-old says he doesn't drink, smoke or do any drugs, and spending money on sneakers was his high.
Of the 4000 plus pairs he had, he has given away 1200 pairs to nieces and nephews.
"I cannot keep them in one place. I keep them in four of my apartments," he gloats.
Since the beginning of the year, X has already bought over 70 pairs, including 33 that he bought in Dubai, where he recently vacationed.
Malcom X claims that on a monthly basis, he buys between 10 and 20 pairs at different outlets worldwide, as well as on online platforms.
The most expensive pair he owns is the Kanye West Yeezy brand he bought for R60000 online.
"The second most expensive is a Balenciaga, which is R25000 and it is not available in Africa. I buy sneakers all over the world."
X said he has had the obsession with sneakers for over three decades, since his youthful years as a comrade.
The passion was fuelled by his love for hip hop and basketball, which he claims he used to play back in the day.
"A real sneaker head does not only buy for himself alone, he buys for the community and those that are less fortunate. That is why every month I donate at least one pair."
He never gives away his old shoes, but he buys new ones.
"I have a sentimental connection with the shoes I've worn. I give to charity organisations and old-age homes. On a weekly basis I donate R5000 to each."
Most expensive sneakers in the world
Cassper Nyovest was selling a pair of second-hand Maison Margiela's at his Family Tree Store launch last year for R100000. He bought the sneakers for R20000, and performed in them at the Dome.
Sneaker Freaker's list of the 10 most expensive sneakers ever made are:
- Nike Mag 2016 (Self-Lacing): Retails for R314616.12. The sci-fi sneaker was first imagined in the late 80s in Back to the Future II. It took almost 30 years for technology to catch up.
- Michael Jordan's Game Worn Converse Fastbreak retails for about R230577 - the highest price ever for a pair of game-worn sneakers.
- DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 3 "Grateful" costs R302797.
- VLONE Air Force1 high cuts fetch about R96 881.
- The Supreme Louis Vuitton Sport Sneaker costs R30283.
- Drake had a solid gold OVO Jay 10 made that cost him $1.9-million. Pharrell Williams and Adidas Hu NMD Friends and Family sneakers sell for R121120.
- The Macklemore Air Jordan 6 tops the Eminem collection, coming in at R302776.
- The Rick Owens Geobasket Iguana shoes start at R36333.
- SneakerFreaker.com