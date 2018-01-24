After being insulted and body shamed over her dress sense on Twitter‚ rapper Gigi Lamayne has decided to turn the criticism into a positive by finding a stylist.

Gigi found herself trending on Monday after‚ a still picture from her music video with Miss Pru was ripped to shreds by trolls‚ who claimed the star looked like a "sex toy from Japan‚" and was posting provocative pictures to save her music career.

The incident inspired an idea that could land a stylist the opportunity to dress the rapper.

"My team and I figured‚ since people are already talking about my style‚ I might as well use that opportunity to get a stylist. They trolled me on Twitter‚ so I am in turn using Twitter to see what the stylists there have to offer. Investing in fresh talent to create a style that suits my brand‚ and giving out employment."

Gigi's team was handling the entire process to ensure that the top five stylists‚ who get the chance to dress her are the best bunch.