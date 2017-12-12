After scooping an award for Best Music Video at the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year‚ rapper Sandile "Du Boiz" Kubheka lost focus and had to return home to rediscover his musical touch.

"I decided to take a break after the Metro FM Awards. I lost focus. I woke up one morning and looked in the mirror and decided I couldn't do this anymore. I needed a break so I went back home for awhile. It got out of control and I lost focus‚" he said.

While away‚ Du Boiz tried to spark his creativity again by freestyling and not putting pressure on himself.

"It was the love of music that brought me back‚ that and the support of my family and fans. I would get messages from fans telling me how my music had changed their life and inspired them‚ those are the people who motivated me. I would never quit music. I just needed the break to remember how and why I was doing this‚" he added.