Ever since breaking into the industry five years ago‚ musician Busiswa has been teased for her weight and told that she doesn't look like a typical music star‚ but the Lahla hitmaker says it is all part of the challenge of breaking industry norms.

Busiswa told TshisaLIVE that she received her fair share of hate from trolls on Twitter but still felt her biggest difficulty was in trying to change people's perceptions of what a superstar looked like.

"I haven't had a lot of negativity that has hit me hard or painful. It is just the normal trolling on Twitter. A difficulty that I still have is I am not a size 32. I am not the sexiest girl out there. I don't fit into all the designer clothes. I don't look like the model type that will wear shorts and shake my ass.

"That has been the industry norm for females and I have defied so many of the norms‚ and I have to keep doing that. I have to keep making my presence felt. I have to keep going."