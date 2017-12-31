Who'll usher in the new year?

A standing festive season tradition in South Africa is to have a number of hit songs that rule the dance floors and ultimately one that will usher in the new year.

This year's number one hit is highly contested, with more than 10 songs produced. Although the gqom genre has taken the music industry by storm, other sounds are holding their own.

In an unusual development, Nigerian superstar Davido has bulldozed his way into the hearts of South Africans with two Naija songs - If and Fall - that have been a must-play at parties and clubs.

Runaway hit Akanamali by Sun-EL Musician, featuring Samthing Soweto, is one of the favourites, however.

Distruction Boyz's Omunye, which has seen people losing themselves on the dance floor, is also a top contender for the prestigious title.

Heavy K's Inde, featuring Bucie and Nokwazi, is a song that house music lovers will dance to as they welcome the new year.

Hip-hop fans should look or listen out for Kwesta's Spirit.