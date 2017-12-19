Distruction Boyz's album goes gold

Dance duo‚ Distruction Boyz have achieved their goal of becoming the first artists with a strictly gqom album to reach gold status.

Thobane 'Que' Mgobozi and his bandmate Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu took to social media to announce that their album‚ Gqom Is The Future reached gold status eight weeks after it's release.

"We are proud to announce that today history has been made again: our album has officially been certified gold. It has not really sunk in but South Africa we did it‚ together. You + God + us = we did it."

They went on to thank everyone who had a part in them achieving their dream.

"Next time you talk about SA records such as‚ Black Coffee's Africa Rising‚ Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up shandis‚ Trevor Noah in America‚ Black Mambazo's unmatched success... please don't forget to mention Distruction Boyz & the first ever gqom album to reach gold baby!."

Their manager Lindo Buthelezi told TshisaLIVE on Tuesday that the pair was still in disbelief about their dream becoming a reality.

"You can just imagine how it feels breaking a record. It's amazing and for the boys it hasn't sunk it in. It took about 7/8 weeks for the album to hit gold."