Ramaphosa backer Mchunu seeks vote recount

A vote recount has been requested for former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu who was on Monday beaten by Free State premier Ace Magashule for the position of ANC secretary general.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that Mchunu had, in the first count, won the position, but head of elections and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma backer Nomvula Mokonyane had demanded a recount of the position twice.

"After the second recount, Magashule had emerged on top."

The ANC has called an urgent steering committee meeting to deal with the matter.

The new ANC top six is split between the Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camps. If the recount is allowed‚ it would be a blow to the latter camp‚ as it will leave the top six dominated by the Ramaphosa faction.