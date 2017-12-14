Specialists in terrifying transformation

Freddy Krueger wouldn't be half as scary if he wasn't dripping with blood and a fresh flesh face.

Maki Magwaza wouldn't be nearly as tough or terrifying on Lockdown if it wasn't for that nasty gash on her forehead.

And Michael Jackson's Thriller video wouldn't have been a hit without the zombies. The people behind these scary characters hardly get the recognition they deserve. Special effects is a rare skill and it takes talent to come across as realistic.

As much as make-up was created to enhance our physical features, it can also be used to make us look inhuman, unreal and scary. The people behind this artistry take their time using cosmetics to create bruises, cuts, blood, old age, deformities, mutations and more.

Materials often made of latex, silicone or rubber are used to create the magic.

And although there are computer-generated special effects, artists like these are needed to create a seamless connection between actors and actresses and their fantasy world.