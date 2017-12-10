Sports heroes take the lead on Mandela Walk

Bafana Bafana legend Aaron Mokoena has fond memories of his first meeting with the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Mokoena remembered his meeting with Mandela this week as the nation commemorates the fourth year since the death of the former president and freedom fighter.

The former national team and English Premiership player has now been appointed an ambassador of the annual Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run scheduled to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria today.

"The day I met Tata Mandela was when I went to visit him at the [Nelson Mandela] Foundation. We had a one-on-one and what he said to me was something I will never forget.

"He told me that the power is in my hands to make a difference and that I have to go out and make it. This has stayed with me throughout my career. I will always uphold his legacy," he said.