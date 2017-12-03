A group of South Africans have become embroiled in an investigation into the disappearance of R6-million from the coffers of a UK church and its charity.

A two-year investigation by the British Charity Commission into the missing funds has torn apart Rhema Church London and pitted congregants against each other.

Driving the battle between supporters of the inquiry and the church elders is the temporary closure of the church pending the completion of the probe.

At a meeting between the commission and congregants on Tuesday it was revealed that pastor Martin Phelps had been fired. He has until Monday to appeal against the dismissal. His wife‚ Sandy Phelps‚ who resigned as church pastor this year‚ told us via SMS they would appeal against the dismissal.

Church accountant Jonathan Martins was also fired. The church trustees — Clemont Harry‚ Mike Myers and Lyn Fulford — were suspended and the commission appointed an interim manager‚ Keith Mills.